Attending sporting events is a fun way to spend a day with friends and family, but it can quickly become a drag if you’re uncomfortable. Some people are reluctant to attend sporting events because they want to avoid the discomfort that can come from sitting on hard stadium seats or from inclement weather such as rain and snow. However, there are a handful of products worth getting if you want to maximize comfort everywhere you go.

Sport Beats Stadium Seat

This lightweight, foldable stadium seat has soft foam cushioning and offers excellent back support. It has a built-in cup holder, an accessories pocket, a shoulder strap and a carrying handle. It measures 17 by 13 inches, has a weight capacity of 350 pounds and comes in 21 colors.

Down Under Outdoors Fleece Blanket

You can stay warm and dry while watching sports outdoors with this high-quality fleece blanket. It has a wind-resistant polyester backing, a hidden zipper storage pocket, 350 grams per square meter of anti-pill fleece for a cozy feel and a special coating sprayed between the layers to prevent water from penetrating it.

Anker 521 Magnetic Battery Portable Charger

You’ll want your smartphone ready to capture extraordinary moments while watching your favorite sports at a stadium, making a portable battery charger a must so you never have to worry about your phone dying. This portable charger works well with all iPhone 12 and 13 models and comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Coleman Lawn Chair

At any sporting event where you don’t have an assigned seat, it’s best to have a lawn chair to sit in as you watch. This one has a convenient armrest cooler to keep up to four canned beverages cold and handy, a mesh cup holder and a side pocket for storing personal items.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

Whether you want to keep coffee warm or beer cold, this tumbler is a must for anyone attending a sporting event. It has a 40-ounce capacity and is made with high-quality stainless steel for durability. Vacuum insulation maintains beverage temperature for hours, and the lid has a rotating cover with three drinking positions.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen Lotion

The last thing you want while watching sporting events outdoors is to get a nasty sunburn, so it’s best to get a smooth, hydrating sunscreen lotion like this one. It offers 50 SPF protection from harmful ultraviolet rays, moisturizes the skin and is lightweight enough to wear underneath makeup.

