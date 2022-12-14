Buzz Lightyear is named after Buzz Aldrin, an Apollo 11 astronaut who was the second person to step foot on the moon.

Which Buzz Lightyear toy is best?

If your child loves the animated world of “Toy Story” or the newer “Lightyear” origin-story film, introducing these characters to their play is a great way to connect with their interests. You can find toys with the original Buzz design or ones that use the new movie’s modern character. Some even let your child imagine themselves as the space hero.

For a toy that evokes the classic feel of Buzz Lightyear, the Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure is the best.

What to know before you buy a Buzz Lightyear toy

Design

There are two main designs for Buzz Lightyear toys, classic and modern:

Classic: These toys show Buzz as he is in the original “Toy Story” franchise. The colors are brighter and he wears the iconic space ranger suit.

These toys show Buzz as he is in the original “Toy Story” franchise. The colors are brighter and he wears the iconic space ranger suit. Modern: This design is based on Buzz as seen in the “Lightyear” spinoff movie. He has multiple outfits, including the space ranger suit as well as orange and blue jumpsuits. The colors are muted and the overall proportions mirror those of many superhero toys.

Accessories

Some toys come in sets that include other characters, vehicles and even pets. These are mostly limited to the “Lightyear” line. If you want to stick with the original “Toy Story” toys, you can get other characters to play alongside Buzz, such as his cowboy best friend Woody or Mr. Potato Head.

Dress-up toys

Kids love to play as their favorite characters, and Buzz Lightyear dress-up costumes are a great way to let them act out scenes from the movies or create their own adventures. You can find everything from a wearable jet pack to plastic armor that goes over your child’s arms and legs just like Buzz.

What to look for in a quality Buzz Lightyear toy

Interactive features

The best toys are ones kids can manipulate, whether it is posing an action figure or pretending to fly a space vehicle. Look for toys that let your child do more than just watch, such as those with buttons that make sounds or posable characters. Encourage them to use their imaginations by using multiple figures together to create a story or imagine themselves on their own space adventure as Buzz Lightyear.

Compatibility

Some Buzz Lightyear toys are designed to play with on their own while others work with existing sets. If your child loves Lego or Imaginext, the Buzz Lightyear sets let them add the space ranger to their existing toys. Not only does this encourage imaginative play, but it also lets multiple children play together.

Age-appropriate

Not all Buzz Lightyear toys are designed for the same age groups. Plush toys are best for infants because they do not have small pieces that could be choking hazards or hard edges. Action figures and building sets are ideal for young children and are usually recommended for ages 3 and up. Complex Lego sets are good for older children who want the challenge of putting something together.

How much you can expect to spend on a Buzz Lightyear toy

They cost $10-$80, depending on size and complexity.

Buzz Lightyear toy FAQ

Does Buzz Lightyear glow in the dark?

A. Many Buzz Lightyear toys glow in the dark. This is most often seen in his jet pack, which sometimes lights up or makes noise. His suit can also be glow-in-the-dark in some toys.

How does ‘Lightyear’ tie into ‘Toy Story?’

A. The original “Toy Story” movie and its three sequels tell the story of a group of toys, including Buzz Lightyear, that belong to a boy named Andy. Andy’s Buzz learns he is a toy and not a real space ranger. “Lightyear” is about Buzz’s life as a space ranger, the origin story Andy saw that got him interested in the Buzz Lightyear toy in the first place.

What’s the best Buzz Lightyear toy to buy?

Top Buzz Lightyear toy

Disney Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure

What you need to know: This is the original Buzz Lightyear figure, just like the one Andy plays with in the “Toy Story” movies.

What you’ll love: Your child can pose Buzz by moving his arms, hands, legs and feet. Buttons on the chest of his space suit play 30 phrases and sounds, extend the wings of his suit and light up the wing tips, boosters and wrist lasers. He has a retractable face shield and can karate chop.

What you should consider: It does not include any accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Buzz Lightyear toy for the money

Mattel Lightyear Hyperspeed Series XL-15 Spaceship and Buzz Lightyear Figure

What you need to know: It includes Buzz and his space jet.

What you’ll love: Buzz sits right in the cockpit of the jet, which has a canopy that opens and closes as well as landing gear that can go up and down. The 1.25-inch mini figure can fit in other compatible vehicles sold separately for added play.

What you should consider: Buzz’s helmet stays in place so you can’t see his face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disguise Buzz Lightyear Jet Pack Accessory

What you need to know: Your child can pretend to be Buzz Lightyear with this wearable costume.

What you’ll love: It is inflatable so your child can wear the jet pack and you can deflate and fold it for easy storage. Made of heavy-duty vinyl, it has straps that go around your child’s shoulders to keep it in place. The design matches the original Buzz Lightyear, including red and white markings on the wings, green and purple colors, and danger labels on the jet pack.

What you should consider: This is only the jet pack add-on and you need to purchase the space suit separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.