What is a snow scooter, and how do they compare to sleds?

When the snow is packed enough for some downhill action, there are a few modes of exhilarating transport. Skis are an obvious choice, or you might prefer to carve some powder on a snowboard. But those can be complicated for beginners or daunting for people who aren’t that stable on their feet. The higher your center of gravity, the greater your chances of toppling over.

The best way to get as low as possible is with a snow scooter or a trusty sled. A few differences can determine the best tool for the job.

How a sled works

Most people growing up in a snowy environment will be familiar with a sled. From when you’re young, they’re exciting, and you can easily spend a lot of time looking for the perfect design that will give you the fastest speeds while staying safe.

But all sleds are relatively rudimentary. They usually consist of a plastic half-shell with a handle on the front. When you get to your launch location, you simply get inside the shell and push yourself off. You can lean to either side for some control, but where you’ll stop mostly comes down to gravity. While traditional wooden sleds with skis under a seating platform are still around, most now use plastic that resembles a shovel or a ski-less bobsled.

How a snow scooter works

The principle of a snow scooter is close to that of a sled, but the overall design is a significant difference. You sit inside (or on top) of a sled, but a snow scooter lets you stand on a single beam connected to handles similar to a bicycle’s.

It is actually more accurate to compare them to road scooters, swapping out the two wheels for a ski blade. To get going, momentum is key. You start with one foot on the beam at your launch location while you push off with the other. When gravity takes over, you stand with both feet on the beam and lean to either side to turn.

Best snow scooters

Geospace Original LED Ski Skooter

With a maximum carrying weight of 220 pounds, this snow scooter is perfect for adults and children alike. It has a sturdy base, a foldable handle and a built-in LED light to see where you are going. While designed for snow, it works just as great on grass and sand dunes. It’s available in blue, green, purple and red.

Superio Kids Snow Scooter with Grip Handle

This two-pack of snow scooters is made from durable plastic and has a textured surface to improve your shoe’s grip. They are offered in black and blue and are decorated with fun penguins and feature a collapsible handle that makes steering easy.

Aquarm Snow Scooter Sled for Kids

This scooter is excellent if you need to make a quick getaway. It has a solid plastic handle in the center of the board and a large opening to hold on to. The handle can fold flat, which means it is easy to store and you can sit on the board while riding. The top surface has anti-slip bumps, and the underneath is a high-quality slick-coated plastic with cold-resistant treatment to withstand sub-zero temperatures.

Slippery Racer Kids Lightweight Ski Scooter

This lightweight scooter is great if you’re looking for something simple. The durable plastic base has an IceVex cold-resistant coating and anti-slip ridges to improve your grip. The collapsible handle has a large opening for steering and pulling the scooter uphill. It’s available in blue, green and red and also comes in a three-pack.

Otes Fold-up Snow Scooter with Handle

Made from strong plastic designed to flex under stress, this scooter is perfect for downhill races, cruising on flat terrain or even carving up some sand dunes. The beam has an anti-slip ridge for stability, there’s a foldable handle with a large opening and the scooter’s bottom is smooth for maximum speeds. It can hold up to 200 pounds as well.

