Which Little Tikes kitchen is best?

Kids’ kitchens are a versatile toy, allowing children to express their imaginations and mimic what they see in the kitchen at home. Play kitchens also show children the importance of teamwork and allow them to develop a sense of organization and responsibility.

Children of all ages enjoy play kitchens, and there are many available that cater to different stages of development. With so many add-ons and features, it can be difficult to decide which kitchen is best. Like the Little Tikes Super Chef Kitchen, the best play kitchen will offer children a wide range of features and accessories that allow your child’s imagination to take the lead.

What to know before you buy a Little Tikes kitchen

Types

Corner-style: These kitchens have a flat back and the edges have a slight wedge shape, making them easy to slide into a corner or other small space.

Single side stand-alone kitchen: This design has a flat back piece so that it can be pushed up against a wall.

Single appliances: These include single-piece appliances such as a stove or refrigerator that can be collected to make a complete kitchen. It is the smallest design available.

Small parts

Most Little Tikes kitchens are not recommended for children under three because of the choking hazard posed by the small pieces. Be sure to watch out for any accessories that could be a potential hazard.

Number of children

Something important to consider is how many children will be playing in the kitchen at once. There are some kitchens with two-sided designs, so kids can play across from each other. Some are designed only for one or two children to play in comfortably.

What to look for in a quality Little Tikes kitchen

Accessories

Little Tikes kitchens can include everything from utensils and plates to pretend food, appliances and even a phone. Some don’t include any accessories, so they’ll need to be purchased separately. Little Tikes offers several stand-alone food sets that make great add-ons to any kitchen.

Size

The size of Little Tikes kitchen that you get will depend on how much space you have to work with. It also depends on if you intend to move the play kitchen around or if it will remain in one spot. Single play-appliances and small kitchens with corner-style designs are best for small spaces and are easy to move. Larger kitchens with more components take up more space and are heavier.

Material

Little Tikes toy kitchens are made from plastic, wood or a mix of both. Plastic kitchens are good if you plan on moving it around often, as these kitchens are much lighter. They are also quite durable and are able to withstand rough play. Wooden kitchens are more expensive and typically have simple designs. They are a bit more stable and are less likely to fall over.

How much you can expect to spend on a Little Tikes kitchen

Little Tikes offers several stand-alone kitchen appliances. They typically include a handful of accessories, a few food items and make a couple kitchen sounds. These are the most affordable, costing $35–$50.

For $70–$115, you can find larger Little Tike kitchens that include several interactive components. This price range also offers more utensils and food accessories.

The most expensive Little Tike kitchen sets cost $120–$250. These are the largest models available and are made from wood, plastic or a mix of the two. Some models are even Bluetooth compatible.

Little Tikes kitchen FAQ

Can you use a Little Tikes kitchen outdoors?

A: It depends on the particular model. Many Little Tikes kitchens require batteries for sound and light features, which could get ruined if they get wet. While most kitchens are made from a sturdy plastic, exposure to the outdoors will cause fading and greater wear and tear.

Can a Little Tikes kitchen be stored out of sight?

A: This depends on the size of the kitchen. Some are smaller and easily fit into a hidden space. Most are made from plastic which makes them easier to move. Every Little Tikes kitchen includes its dimensions in its description, so be sure to check and ensure it’s the size you’re looking for.

What’s the best Little Tikes kitchen to buy?

Top Little Tikes kitchen

Little Tikes Super Chef Kitchen

What you need to know: This compact kitchen with a corner-style design fits easily into a child’s bedroom or playroom without dominating the space.

What you’ll love: It includes an assortment of accessories including silverware, a frying pan, phone and coffee pot. The oven, microwave and fridge have opening doors and the burner includes electronic cooking sounds.

What you should consider: All food accessories must be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Little Tikes kitchen for the money

Little Tikes First Oven

What you need to know: This oven is perfect for small spaces and provides hours of fun for kids pretending to cook and bake.

What you’ll love: This oven is made to look and sound realistic. Sounds include boiling water, sizzling and ringing timers. The buttons work and the burner dials turn, making any child feel like they are really in the kitchen. Eleven kitchen accessories are included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers reported that the oven door was hard to open.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Little Tikes Cook ‘n Learn Smart Kitchen

What you need to know: This highly interactive kitchen set is both fun and educational and is recommended for ages 2–5.

What you’ll love: Compatible with most mobile and tablet devices, this kitchen uses Bluetooth to provide engaging and educational games that teach letters, numbers, colors and food facts. It features a lot of sound effects and more than 40 accessories, taking interactive play to a whole new level.

What you should consider: Some reviewers received their kitchen with missing parts. Some had issues with getting the kitchen sounds to work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

