What’s the best travel outfit for children?

It’s easy for adults to choose travel outfits for themselves, but being responsible for what children should wear when traveling means taking into account many things beyond the basics of choosing travel outfits.

Generally speaking, the rules for travel outfits of all ages apply to kids, too. As a starting point, look for clothing that’s comfortable, easy to care for and resists wrinkles and spills. If you’re looking for a quality weather-resistant travel outfit, check out the Swiss Alps Unisex Travel Rain Set. It includes a jacket and pants that can be folded down to fit inside a small, zippered pouch and easily be pulled on over other clothes in a storm.

What to know before you buy a travel outfit for children

Age

There is no single best travel outfit for all children because kids have different needs at different life stages.

Babies and toddlers: Small children travel better when swaddled in comfort, so make sure everything is soft, supple, hypoallergenic and easy to get on and off when you’re changing diapers on the go.

Preschoolers and elementary schoolers: Choose soft, stretchy pieces, such as leggings, joggers and sweatshirts or hoodies for layering, and comfy sneakers. Anything that features their favorite characters is sure to be a hit.

Tweens: These children are more independent and are likely going to want a say in choosing their own clothes. As long as they're wearing comfortable layers and practical shoes they can run in (in case you need to catch a connecting flight), they'll be fine.

Destination

When choosing a travel outfit for children, consider the destination. In some cases, you may be leaving from somewhere with snow and landing in a place with a warm, tropical climate, or vice versa. Layering your children in clothing that is easy to take on and off as the temperature shifts is key. Convertible cargo pants are excellent, as they unzip at the knee to easily turn into shorts.

Be sure to check the weather at your destination to know exactly what kind of gear your child will need. For instance, you wouldn’t want them to be without a rain jacket in a downpour.

Travel time

You should also consider how many hours it will take to get to your destination. Babies and toddlers who are used to napping will likely fall asleep easily on a flight, but older children may have a harder time. If it’s a long flight, dress your children in loose-fitting clothes that can double as pajamas. If your child has a favorite blanket or stuffed animal, be sure to have that on hand as well. The cozier your child feels, the easier it will be for them to get some rest.

What to look for in a quality travel outfit for children

Material

When choosing a travel outfit for your child, look for fabric that is breathable and soft. Cotton, jersey and fleece are excellent options.

Pockets

Children enjoy traveling more if they have all their favorite things on hand. A travel outfit with plenty of pockets, so they can carry devices, gum or little toys will keep them happy and entertained.

Organization

The best way to decide what children’s travel outfits to take along is to use packing cubes. This way, adults can pack all but one of the travel organizer bags with the clothing kids will wear. Give the child one of the bags to pack themselves. That way they get to choose what favorite clothes they want to bring, and it’s a good way to get them started learning how to pack.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel outfit for children

Prices for children’s pants, T-shirts, shirts and hoodies start at about $10 and go up from there. Lightweight jackets start around $20.

Travel outfit for children FAQ

What fabrics are must-haves in travel outfits for children?

A. Choose clothing with fabrics that are easy to care for, such as cotton or fleece, and are highly rated for their ability to resist stains and wrinkles.

Are there many pre-assembled travel outfits for children?

A. Yes, if you are talking about babies and toddlers. When kids are older, you are pretty much on your own to mix and match.

What’s the best travel outfit for children to buy?

Swiss Alps Unisex Travel Rain Set

What you need to know: This athleisure travel suit is made of rainproof ripstop fabric that’s comfortable because it wicks away moisture.

What you’ll love: The pants have an elasticized waist with a drawstring closure for a comfortable, flexible fit. The mesh-lined jacket has a zippered closure and a drawstring hood. The jacket has three pockets and the pants have two. The set folds down to fit in a 9- by-9-inch zippered pouch.

What you should consider: To make sure your child is comfortable on long flights, choose one size larger than usual.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel outfit for children for the money

Simple Joys By Carter’s 4-Piece Fleece Jacket, Pant And Bodysuit Set

What you need to know: This travel outfit for kids up to 24 months old includes two silky-soft cotton bodysuits with a cozy fleece jacket and pants.

What you’ll love: The elastic waistband on the pants is fabric-covered for extra comfort, even on long trips. The bodysuits feature expandable shoulders and strong snaps that stand up to repeated washings without damage. It comes in your choice of black, white, gray and brown, or blue and red.

What you should consider: The zip-up hoodie could have been made a little larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cubcoats Kids Transforming 2-In-1 Hoodie And Soft Character Plushie

What you need to know: If you don’t have room to bring your child’s favorite stuffed animal, this hoodie can be transformed into an adorable plushie for them to snuggle.

What you’ll love: The 85% cotton, 15% poly-blend fabric has been tested to last for more than 1,000 washes. The fabrics are soft and come in a range of colors. Plushies include a bear, a cat, a narwhal and a unicorn. This outfit, designed for ages 2 to 10, is a winner of the National Parenting Product Award.

What you should consider: This is just a hoodie and doll; Cubcoats sells joggers to go with it separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

