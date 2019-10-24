Christmas should be a happy time for kids, but many local agencies do not receive help providing toys for some Big Country children. So years ago, KTAB began the Santa's Helpers Toy Drive. Since then, MANY of you have become KTAB Santa's Helpers, giving toys and making a difference in a child's life.



Can YOU be a KTAB Santa's Helper? Your donation of a new unwrapped toy will help many children of the Big Country have a very Merry Christmas.

You can help again this holiday season by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 11th at the KTAB Studios on South 14th, or at Lawrence Hall Abilene on S. Danville. KTAB will be having the official toy drive at the Wal-mart on Southwest Drive on December 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Put a smile on a child's face. Become a KTAB Santa's Helper!



All donations will benefit local non-profit organizations.

Noah Project

New Horizons

Hope Haven

Mission Abilene

Ben Richey Boys Ranch

BCFS

