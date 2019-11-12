The 34th Annual KRBC Share Your Christmas Food Drive will soon be here! It is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. KRBC proudly presents this wonderful event to benefit the thirteen county service area covered by the Food Bank of West Central Texas. This year, we will be holding the food drive at the Wal-Mart Supercenter at 4350 Southwest Drive, from 10 am to 6:30 pm. In addition to donations of non-perishable food, monetary donations are also accepted. For every $1 donation, the Food Bank can distribute 6.25 pounds of food, the equivalent of over 5 meals! It is because of our wonderful, caring community that the agencies who serve those in need are able to feed so many. Over 4.7 million pounds of food was distributed in 2017, including almost 1 million pounds of fresh produce. The Food Bank works with over 175 non-profit member agencies to fight hunger. Agency food pantries and programs are providing food boxes to over 11,600 families each month, and our agency feeding programs serve over 88,000 meals each month. The Food Bank is always stretched to meet needs during the holidays… it needs everyone’s help to finish out the year. If you need any further information about the KRBC Share Your Christmas Food Drive, please call Ronnie Kidd at the Food Bank of West Central Texas at 325-695-6311. Additional drop off locations: Abilene Eye Institute 2120 Antilley Rd. Abilene Christian University 1600 Campus Ct. Lawrence Hall Abilene 1385 S Danville Dr. KTAB/KRBC Studios 4510 S. 14th St.