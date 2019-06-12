NWS SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program

In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning caused hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages. To obtain critical weather information, the National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

Although SKYWARN® spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a SKYWARN® spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms. In an average year, the the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes.

Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. SKYWARN® storm spotters are citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. There can be no finer reward than to know that their efforts have given communities the precious gift of time–seconds and minutes that can help save lives.

Who is Eligible and How do I get started?

NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become a spotter. Ready to learn more? Find a class in your area. Training is free and typically lasts about 2 hours. You’ll learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

February 2019 Skywarn Classes:

Friday 8th in Breckenridge

First Baptist Church Family Life Center 6-8 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Saturday 23rd In Abilene

ACU Onstead Packer Building 9 a.m.-Noon

______________________________________________________________

Monday 25th in Rotan

Rotan Fire Department 6-8 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

March 2019 Skywarn Classes:

Wednesday 6th in Goldthwaite

Mills County Law Enforcement Center 6-8 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Monday 11th in Haskell

Haskell Fire Department 6-8 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Tuesday 12th in Clyde

Clyde Fire Department 6:30-8:30 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Monday 18th in Sweetwater

TSTC 6-8 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Tuesday 19th in Eastland

Eastland Fire Department 7-9 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

Saturday 23rd in Brownwood

HPU Newman Hall 9 a.m. – Noon

______________________________________________________________

Wednesday 27th in Comanche

Comanche Community Center 6:30-8:30 p.m.

______________________________________________________________

April 2019 Skywarn Classes:

Friday 22nd in Bronte

Location to be determined 7-9 p.m.

