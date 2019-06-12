NWS SKYWARN Storm Spotter Program
In most years, thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning caused hundreds of injuries and deaths and billions in property and crop damages. To obtain critical weather information, the National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.
Although SKYWARN® spotters provide essential information for all types of weather hazards, the main responsibility of a SKYWARN® spotter is to identify and describe severe local storms. In an average year, the the United States experiences more than 10,000 severe thunderstorms, 5,000 floods and more than 1,000 tornadoes.
Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. SKYWARN® storm spotters are citizens who form the nation’s first line of defense against severe weather. There can be no finer reward than to know that their efforts have given communities the precious gift of time–seconds and minutes that can help save lives.
Who is Eligible and How do I get started?
NWS encourages anyone with an interest in public service to join the SKYWARN® program. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become a spotter. Ready to learn more? Find a class in your area. Training is free and typically lasts about 2 hours. You’ll learn:
Basics of thunderstorm development
Fundamentals of storm structure
Identifying potential severe weather features
Information to report
How to report information
Basic severe weather safety
February 2019 Skywarn Classes:
Friday 8th in Breckenridge
First Baptist Church Family Life Center 6-8 p.m.
Saturday 23rd In Abilene
ACU Onstead Packer Building 9 a.m.-Noon
Monday 25th in Rotan
Rotan Fire Department 6-8 p.m.
March 2019 Skywarn Classes:
Wednesday 6th in Goldthwaite
Mills County Law Enforcement Center 6-8 p.m.
Monday 11th in Haskell
Haskell Fire Department 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday 12th in Clyde
Clyde Fire Department 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Monday 18th in Sweetwater
TSTC 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday 19th in Eastland
Eastland Fire Department 7-9 p.m.
Saturday 23rd in Brownwood
HPU Newman Hall 9 a.m. – Noon
Wednesday 27th in Comanche
Comanche Community Center 6:30-8:30 p.m.
April 2019 Skywarn Classes:
Friday 22nd in Bronte
Location to be determined 7-9 p.m.