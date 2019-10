SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2nd earthquake in the same 12-hour time period has been recorded near Snyder.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake 13.2 miles north of Snyder around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area, 12.7 miles north of Snyder.

Residents report feeling the shock as it impacted rural Scurry County.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported 15.5 miles north of Snyder on July 26.

