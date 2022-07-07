Fundraisers are underway for the family of a Snyder 9-year-old killed in a crash.

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several fundraisers are underway for the family of a 9-year-old little boy from Snyder who was killed in a crash on the 4th of July.

Julius Rendon tragically lost his life when an SUV driven by his father veered into oncoming traffic outside of Roscoe late Monday night.

Despite life-saving efforts, Julius was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. His father was hospitalized as well to receive treatment for serious injuries sustained during the crash.

Friends and family remember Julius, or CJ as they called him, as a football-loving, sweet and caring little boy.

In addition to his father, he leaves behind a mother and her boyfriend, three siblings, and numerous other family members who are shaken by this unexpected loss.

To help offset funds for his funeral, a GoFundMe page has been established, already raising nearly $5,000 for CJ’s family.

CJ’s aunt, Charman Gonzalez, is also raising money for his immediately family by auctioning a one-of-a-kind end table she hand painted.

Domino’s Pizza in Snyder is helping the family by donating a portion of all proceeds made Thursday, July 14. Any order placed online, in-store, or over the phone will count toward the total. Domino’s is located at 5107 College Ave and can be reached by phone at (325)573-1333.

Finally, Monica Mayfield, a woman who says she lost her son in a tragic crash two years to the day CJ was killed, has started a fundraiser on social media with dozens of donations from businesses around Snyder and elsewhere in West Texas.

Participants are asked to pay $30 for a spot in the fundraiser and the winner will be able to claim more than $1,000 worth of prizes from these donations, including gift certificates, beauty services, hotel stays, and more.

Just visit Monica’s Facebook page for additional information on the prizes and how to participate.