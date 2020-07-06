Incoming freshman at Snyder ISD dies in weekend accident

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An incoming freshman at Snyder ISD died in a weekend accident.

Snyder ISD officials posted a message to social media Sunday that reveals, “Mays Villarreal, who would have been a freshman at Snyder High School this fall, was in a serious accident over the holiday weekend and died.”

It’s undisclosed if Mays’ death was the result of a traffic accident or some other tragic event.

Mays’ visitation services will take place at the Bell Cypert Seale Funeral Home Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by his funeral at the East Side Church of Christ Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

The school district is offering a virtual support group offered by counselors via Zoom from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. July 6 for anyone who may be affected by Mays’ death.

Additional resources and support provided by the district were outlined in the following message from Superintendent Eddie Bland:

I am sorry to release such sensitive information in this way, but I want to make sure that everyone is aware. It is with deep regret that we inform you about a death in our school community. Mays Villarreal, who would have been a freshman at Snyder High School this fall, was in a serious accident over the holiday weekend and died. This loss will be felt throughout Snyder. Mays has family entering Pre-K, 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 10th grades next year as well as relatives and friends throughout the district and the community. The family has informed us that visitation will be at Bell Cypert Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6pm-7pm and the funeral will be held at East Side Church of Christ, Wednesday at 2pm. During this time of sadness and grief, we will offer support to our students and staff. A virtual support group Zoom led by Snyder ISD counselors will be held at 1pm and 3pm on Monday, July 6th. If we need to add additional meeting times, we will. Later this evening, we will send a Zoom meeting link to the email and phone number we have on file. If you have a child that was not his classmate, but knew Mays and needs support, please email acrist@snyderisd.net. The crisis text line is also available by texting “home” to 741741. You will be able to text with a counselor for free. To speak to someone over the phone, you may call the West Texas Centers Crisis Help line at 1.800.375.4357. We also have a list of counseling resources available. If you need additional support, do not hesitate to reach out to us. We know you will join us in extending your sympathy and prayers for the family. We will make every effort to help you and your child through this difficult time.

Latest Posts: