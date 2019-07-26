Meth, firearm, cash seized during drug bust in Snyder

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Methamphetamine, a firearm, and cash was seized during a drug bust in Snyder Thursday.

The following evidence was seized from a property within city limits as part of an ongoing investigation:

62 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine

Illegal Firearm with Ammunition

$2,800 in cash

Drug Arrest:On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at approximately 1:59 pm, numerous Snyder Police Department officers responded… Posted by City of Snyder Police Department on Friday, July 26, 2019

One suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance,

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility, Tampering with Evidence with Intent to Impair, and one additional felony offense.

“Our officers strive to ensure to take each call as it comes and put their best effort into resolving every call to protect our community,” a social media post states.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.