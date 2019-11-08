Snyder ISD moves forward with process to close junior high, realign grades

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder ISD is moving forward with the process of closing their junior high campus then reopening after a grade realignment to avoid state interference.

District leaders met with a Texas Education Agency Commissioner Thursday to discuss presenting petitions from 313 parents, enough signatures to close the campus, which received failing ratings from the TEA for the 5th-consecutive year. The petitions will be given to the Commissioner no later than December 1.

Now, the district must come up with a plan that would realign grades and allow the campus to reopen.

If the closure and realignment doesn’t happen, state education officials will takeover the district’s school board to oversee the the restructuring and rehabilitation of Snyder Junior High.

Snyder ISD released the following statement outlining Thursday’s meeting and the next steps to come:

An eagerly awaited meeting with Snyder ISD leadership and the TEA Commissioner came to fruition in Austin [Thursday]. Eddie Bland, Ed.D., Superintendent of Snyder ISD, Ralph Ramon SISD Board of Trustees President, and Brad Hinton, SISD Board of Trustees Vice President, met with Commissioner Mike Morath to discuss sanctions against the district for Snyder Junior High’s academic rating. Texas Education Code §39A. 112(b) allows for parent petitions to direct the Commissioner’s decision. On October 31, 2019, Dr. Bland was presented with 313 petitions, a sufficient number to require the closure of the campus. In addition to the parent petitions for closure, Dr. Bland was presented with 486 parent and community petitions supporting the reopening of Snyder Junior High with a grade realignment. The petitions will be delivered to the Commissioner no later than December 1, 2019. The next step will require SISD to develop and submit a comprehensive plan to reopen the campus, with the majority of the grades realigned. “These next steps will require planning and partnership,” states Dr. Bland. “We look forward to collaborating with parents, teachers, district leadership, community members, and the TEA to do what is best for our students.”

BigCountryHomepage will continue to follow what’s happening with Snyder Junior High. Check back for the latest information.

Latest Posts: