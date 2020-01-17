Snyder ISD plan for Jr. High rejected by state regulators; here is what’s next

SNYDER, Texas (KLBK) – The fate of Snyder Junior High still loomed by Friday.

On Tuesday, January 14, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath notified Snyder ISD stating he would not approve the proposed realignment plan that could create two education pathways for 2nd through 8th Grade, according to a news release from Snyder ISD.

The plan to realign grades, as well as restructure academics, has been the subject of multiple community meetings, staff meetings and focus groups since October 2019, the release states.

One criteria for reopening the junior high was the campus had to offer a “significantly different academic program.” It was the commissioner’s decision and that the SISD proposal “did not meet that threshold,” the release states.

Morath appointed conservator, Keri Barnett, to the district. The role of the conservator is to monitor and report back to Morath with the district’s progress. That includes improving the academic performance of students, according to the release.

Snyder ISD has until January 30 to submit a revised comprehensive plan for campus closure that can meet the requirements.

The options for reopening the campus remained the same; either sign an agreement with a charter to operate the junior high or reopen the campus with different grades and a “distinctly different” academic program.

