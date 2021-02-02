Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Snyder

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Snyder Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Rip Griffin Travel Center on Hwy 180, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirms an officer-involved shooting did take place and one suspect is now deceased. However, no further information was released.

Witnesses told KTAB and KRBC they heard two gunshots followed by multiple additional gunshots, then saw officers pull a person out of a truck and administer CPR.

