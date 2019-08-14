Woman searches for Snyder family after finding box of memorabilia at garage sale

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman is searching for a Snyder family that may be missing a box of memorabilia she bought at a recent garage sale.

Charlene Carr, who bought the box in Snyder a couple of weeks ago, put pictures of the items on social media with hopes of finding the family.

The memorabilia includes family pictures, WWII artifacts, an old diploma, and more.

Jo Flynn, of Snyder, Donna Marie Kraemer, and Jacque Stehley are the only three names visible on the memorabilia.

One of the photographs also includes a picture of a Snyder ISD school bus.

Anyone who knows the family connected to these items is asked to send an email to news@ktab.tv, so KTAB can get the information to Charlene.

