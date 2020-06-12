Splash Kingdom

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Officer charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for pension worth more than $1 million
Top Stories
6-week-old baby dies from dog bites in South Dakota
Gallery
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
Dog attacks on USPS employees down in 2019
Ohio legislator’s comments about black people, hygiene draw fury
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Badgers going through first summer workout week under Britt Hart
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
Sixty-one War Hawks earn Winter-Spring Academic All-Conference
78 HSU Student-Athletes named to Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference Team
Eight ACU Track & Field student-athletes named Southland All-Academic
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de Junio, 2020
Video
ACTUALIZACIÓN: la policía de Abilene busca información sobre presunto abusador de niños, posibles víctimas adicionales
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Mental Health Matters
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Splash Kingdom
Don't Miss
Freedom Festival & WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 4
Video
Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration until June
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
More Don't Miss