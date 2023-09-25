For the second week in a row, the Big Country is represented by ten teams in the Harris Ratings Top 25.

The Abilene High Eagles are the biggest school in the poll from the area his week. They are tenth in Class 5A Division I.

The Wylie Bulldogs remain in the Class 5A Division II rankings this week. They enter their open date in the twelfth spot.

Brownwood jumped up to eighth this week as they prepare to take on seventh-ranked Stephenville at Gordon Wood Stadium on Friday night.

Class 3A Division I features the Jim Ned Indians at number eight after the Indians lost for the first time this season. Comanche is still at number twelve in Class 3A Division II.

The Hawley Bearcats, Stamford Bulldogs, and Coleman Bluecats are eighth, seventeenth, and nineteenth in Class 2A Division I.

The Albany Lions time in the second spot in Class 2A Division II was short lived. They jumped back up to the top spot this week, and the Roscoe Plowboys are nineteenth.

HARRIS RATINGS TOP 25

CLASS 5A DIV. I

10)Abilene High

CLASS 5A DIV. II

8) Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

8)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

8)Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIV. II

12)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

8)Hawley

17)Stamford

19)Coleman

CLASS 2A DIV. II

1)Albany

19)Roscoe