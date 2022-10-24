The Albany Lions and the Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked teams in the Big Country at number two in the state in their respective divisions.

Cooper is the only newcomer to the Top 25 this week. They enter the 10th week of the season at 19th in the Class 5A Division II ratings. They are three spots behind Wylie.

Here is the list of the schools in the Harris Ratings Top 25 this week:

CLASS 5A DIV. II

16)Wylie

19)CHS Cougars

CLASS 4A DIV. I

10)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. II

16)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley

8)Cisco

9)Coleman

23)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany

23)Cross Plains