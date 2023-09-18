The Wylie Bulldogs are the biggest movers in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25. They beat Stephenville on Friday night, and jumped from 26th to tenth in Class 5A Division II this week. Abilene High is 19th in the Class 5A Division I ratings.

Brownwood continues to be the only Class 4A team in the area in the Harris Ratings Top 25. They are tenth after beating Glen Rose.

Class 3A features a pair of Big Country teams. Jim Ned is the highest ranked at number five in Division I, and Comanche is twelveth in Division II.

It gets a little crowded in Class 2A. Hawley, Stamford and Coleman are in the Division I ratings. They are ranked eleventh, sixteenth, and nineteenth this time around.

Class 2A Division II is going to create a little controversy. Albany topped defending Class 2A Division I champion Hawley, and they dropped from number one to number two. That is why coaches don’t pay attention to polls. Roscoe is undefeated at is 19th this week in Class 2A Division II.

Harris Ratings Top 25

CLASS 5A DIV. I

19)Abilene High

CLASS 5A DIV. II

10)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

10)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

5)Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIV. II

12)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

11)Hawley

16)Stamford

19)Coleman

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany

19)Roscoe