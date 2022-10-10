The Hawley Bearcats are the highest ranked team of eleven in the Big Country in the Week 8 edition of the Harris Ratings.

The Bearcats are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 in Class 2A Division I this week by Cisco at number eight and Coleman at number nine.

Wylie is the biggest school from the area in the rankings this week. They are 14th this week.

CLASS 5A DIV. II

14)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

12)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

5)Breckenridge

CLASS 3A DIV. II

22)Comanche

24)Early

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

8)Cisco

9)Coleman

20)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

6)Albany

20)Roscoe