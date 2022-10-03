12 Big Country schools are in the Harris Ratings Top 25 heading into the seventh week of the high school football season.

Hawley remains the highest ranked area team at number three in Class 2A Division I. That division is our most crowded in the Top 25. Coleman, Cisco and Stamford are all mentioned this week.

Early is the only new area team to the Harris Ratings Top 25. They are 24th in Class 3A Division II.

CLASS 5A DIV. I

14)Wylie

23)CHS Cougars

CLASS 4A DIV. I

10)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

13)Breckenridge

CLASS 3A DIV. II

21)Comanche

24)Early

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

6)Coleman

8)Cisco

19)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

9)Albany

19)Cross Plains