12 Big Country schools in Week 11 Harris Ratings Top 25

The Hamlin Pied Pipers and the Jim Ned Indians are the highest ranked teams from the Big Country as we head into Week 11 in the high school football season.

Cisco is ranked 10th this week, and they are getting ready to take on number five San Saba for the district title this week.

Harris Ratings Top 25

CLASS 5A DIV. I

16)CHS Cougars

CLASS 4A DIV. II

20)Sweetwater

CLASS 3A DIV. I

4)Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIV. II

8)Eastland

14)Ballinger

18)Comanche

21)Bangs

CLASS 2A DIV. I

10)Cisco

20)Hawley

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Hamlin

6)Albany

22)Cross Plains