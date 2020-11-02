12 Big Country schools in Week 11 Harris Ratings Top 25

The Hamlin Pied Pipers and the Jim Ned Indians are the highest ranked teams from the Big Country as we head into Week 11 in the high school football season.
Cisco is ranked 10th this week, and they are getting ready to take on number five San Saba for the district title this week.
Harris Ratings Top 25
CLASS 5A DIV. I
16)CHS Cougars
CLASS 4A DIV. II
20)Sweetwater
CLASS 3A DIV. I
4)Jim Ned
CLASS 3A DIV. II
8)Eastland
14)Ballinger
18)Comanche
21)Bangs
CLASS 2A DIV. I
10)Cisco
20)Hawley
CLASS 2A DIV. II
2)Hamlin
6)Albany
22)Cross Plains