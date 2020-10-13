12 Big Country schools mentioned in Week 8 Harris Ratings Top 25

The undefeated Bangs Dragons made their debut in the Class 3A Division II Harris Ratings this week. Head coach Kyle Maxfield’s Dragons are 21st in Week 8 of the high school football season.
The Dragons are one of twelve Big Country schools mentioned this week by the Harris Ratings.
Class 5A Div. I
16)CHS Cougars
Class 5A Div. II
17)Wylie
Class 4A Div. II
17)Sweetwater
Class 3A Div. I
5)Jim Ned
Class 3A Div. II
9)Eastland
17)Comanche
21)Bangs
23)Ballinger
Class 2A Div. I
13)Cisco
Class 2A Div. II
2)Hamlin
6)Albany
21)Cross Plains