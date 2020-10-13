12 Big Country schools mentioned in Week 8 Harris Ratings Top 25

The undefeated Bangs Dragons made their debut in the Class 3A Division II Harris Ratings this week. Head coach Kyle Maxfield’s Dragons are 21st in Week 8 of the high school football season.

The Dragons are one of twelve Big Country schools mentioned this week by the Harris Ratings.

Class 5A Div. I

16)CHS Cougars

Class 5A Div. II

17)Wylie

Class 4A Div. II

17)Sweetwater

Class 3A Div. I

5)Jim Ned

Class 3A Div. II

9)Eastland

17)Comanche

21)Bangs

23)Ballinger

Class 2A Div. I

13)Cisco

Class 2A Div. II

2)Hamlin

6)Albany

21)Cross Plains