The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco.

A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season.

CLASS 5A DIV. II

15)Wylie

18)CHS Cougars

CLASS 4A DIV. I

9)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

9)Breckenridge

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley

8)Coleman

9)Cisco

25)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany

20)Cross Plains

24)Haskell