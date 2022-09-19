The Hawley Bearcats and the Albany Lions are still the highest ranked teams in the Big Country, but they are joined in the Harris Ratings Top 10 by Brownwood, Breckenridge, Coleman, and Cisco.
A total of twelve area schools are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 25 as we head into Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season.
CLASS 5A DIV. II
15)Wylie
18)CHS Cougars
CLASS 4A DIV. I
9)Brownwood
CLASS 3A DIV. I
9)Breckenridge
CLASS 2A DIV. I
2)Hawley
8)Coleman
9)Cisco
25)Stamford
CLASS 2A DIV. II
2)Albany
20)Cross Plains
24)Haskell