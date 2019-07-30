STATS selects ACU’s Chambers for FCS Preseason All-America Squad

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Senior linebacker Jeremiah Chambers Tuesday was named Second Team FCS Preseason All-America by STATS. This is Chambers second award of the 2019 preseason as he received a similar honor earlier this month from the Southland Conference.

Chambers was joined on the squads by six additional Southland Conference players. First Team honors went to Sam Houston State wide receiver Nathan Stewart and defensive linemen Sully Laiche (Nicholls) and Chris Terrell (Central Arkansas), while third team citations were presented to Colonels linebacker Evan Veron, Bearkats’ defensive back Zyon McCollum, and Southeastern Louisiana kick returner Juwan Petit-Frere.

This national recognition for Chambers comes on the heels of a brilliant 2018 season, in which the three-down linebacker finished third in the league in total tackles (113) and sixth in solo tackles (59).

The Austin native also ranked eighth in the league in tackles for loss (14.5) and had one pass breakup, one pass defended, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 113 tackles were tied for 10th-best in ACU single-season history and he recorded a career-high 16 tackles at McNeese on Oct. 6

Chambers earned his lone Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week plaudit on Oct. 15 after leading ACU to a 28-12 upset over then-No. 9 Nicholls. His performance was composed of 14 tackles (8 solo), including 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack.

Nicholls (7-2) went on to win the league’s regular-season crowd by a half game over Incarnate Word (6-2), and earlier this month the Colonels’ collected 20 of 22 first-place votes to finish atop the league’s preseason poll with 200 points. ACU received one first-place vote to rank seventh of 11 teams with 112 points.

