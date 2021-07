133 HPU student-athletes honored as American Southwest Conference Academic All-Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference today announced the Academic All-Conference list for the 2020-21 school year and 133 Howard Payne University student-athletes were recognized this year.



All 12 Howard Payne sports were represented, as well students assisting with athletic training and athletic communications.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester.

2020-21 Howard Payne University ASC Academic All-Conference Lists

Baseball

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Football

Men’s Golf

Name Cl. Major Hometown Jake Angerstein Fr. Finance Early, Texas Chase Day Jr. Kinesiology Gladewater, Texas

Women’s Golf

Name Cl. Major Hometown Mallory Garcia So. Mathematics Brownwood, Texas Madison McGarrh So. Elementary Education McKinney, Texas

Men’s Soccer

Women’s Soccer

Softball

Men’s Tennis

Name Cl. Major Hometown Nicholas Crawford Fr. Computer Info Systems Cleburne, Texas Dominic DeNardo Gr. MBA Phoenix, Ariz. Micah Hunter So. Kinesiology Waco, Texas Romeo Rubio Fr. Nursing New Braunfels, Texas Tevin Stevens Jr. Computer Info Systems Whitesboro, Texas

Women’s Tennis

Name Cl. Major Hometown Alexandria Sanchez Sr. Criminal Justice Snyder, Texas Zaylie Sanchez So. Accounting Snyder, Texas Zoe Sprayberry So. Mathematics Bonham, Texas

Volleyball

Student Athletic Trainer

Sports Information Student Assistant