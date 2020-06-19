19th Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame rescheduled for August

The 19th Annual Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame originally scheduled for May 4th, but cancelled because of COVID-19, will be held on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at the Abilene Convention Center.

Those holding VIP table tickets dated May 4th will still use those tickets on the 10th.

No new tickets will be issued.

Those paid individual tickets will receive their tickets a few weeks prior to the event.

There are tables and tickets still available and can be purchased online at www.bigcountryhalloffame.org or by calling 325-668-3685.

VIP Tables of ten are $800 and individual tickets are $65 each. Deadline for tickets is July 17th.

Those being inducted this year are: David Bourland and Ahmad Brooks, Abilene; Lari Dee Guy, Clyde; Jerry Don Logan, Graham; C.H Underwood, O’Brien; Mike Cochran, Stamford, Lifetime achievement for Media; Fred L. and Fred (Derf) Scott, Sweetwater/Abilene, will receive the Legacy award; Ron Butler, Ranger, will receive the Impact award; and Boone Magness, Breckenridge and Milton Martin, Avoca will be recognized as Legends.