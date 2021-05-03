2-game sweep over weekend strenghthens ACU’s standing in Southland

The ACU Wildcats survived a really weird weekend and ended up winning the only two games that were played against Houston Baptist.

That series sweep helped the Wildcats move into 4th place in the Southland Conference.

That also means they are in a great place, as far as the conference tournament is concerned.

However, head coach Rick McCarty says his guys have to keep playing well with three more series to go in the regular season.

McCarty said, “Forty games in conference is an enormous amount of games. Four games weekends, you can start well and not finish well, and it’s an even split. It’s really hard to count them. That’s what we’ve been talking a lot about within our team. We are in a good position, but just like this weekend, everyone is going to be a battle. It’s not like we are going to run away from hardly anyone. We are going to have to continue to put good at bats together for 27 outs and hopefully come out with the wins and on the good side.”

The Wildcats are at home for two of their three final Southland Conference series.

They host Lamar this weekend at Scott Field starting on Friday at 3 p.m.