2018-19 HS Basketball season wrap up

March 3rd, 2019 - The best way to sum up the 2018-2019 Big Country Basketball season: A roller-coaster ride.

In Class 6A. the Abilene High Eagle Boys were supposed to be in a season of transition after bringing in new Head Coach Justin Reese. After a tough start to the year, the Eagles made a late push for the playoffs in which they secured Reese's 250 career win. They fell to San Angelo Central to close out the season. For the AHS Girls, they made their way back to the playoffs before falling in their Bi-District matchup with Arlington Bowie to close their season.

In Class 5A, the Cooper Boys and Girls both reached the Bi-District bracket before the boys fell to Palo Duro and the girls to Lubbock Cooper. The Wylie Bulldogs in their first year at Class 5A managed to send both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs to the playoffs. Both teams also fell in the Bi-District round, with the Bulldogs falling to Lubbock Monterey and the Lady Bulldogs to Plainview.

Class 4A featured arguably the best team in the Big Country this season: the Snyder Tigers. The Tigers were able to reach the Area round before ultimately falling to Argyle. The Brownwood Boys reached the Area roud as well before falling to Burkburnett. The Brownwood Girls, Snyder Girls, and Sweetwater Girls all reached the postseason before falling to Bridgeport, Burkburnett, and Graham respectiely in the Bi-District round.

The Jim Ned Boys and Girls both led Class 3A, with the Boys rolling through Early and Breckenridge before falling to Childress in the Region Quarterfinals. The Girls defeated Hamilton, Childress, and a Cisco Girls team that had a 24-game win streak during the season before having it snapped by Eastland. The Lady Indians reached the Regional Semifinals where the season would come to a close at the hands of Idalou in double-overtime.

The Class 2A standouts were the Haskell Boys and Girls, with the Indians reaching the Regional Quarterfinals before falling to Sundown. The Maidens had one of the most impressive regular seasons in which they lost two total games, including only one district loss to Albany. The Maidens defeated Miles in the Bi-District round but were upset in the Area round by Seagraves.

Class A returned the Hermleigh Lady Cards and the Eula Pirates back to center-stage. The Lady Cards, in their second season with Head Coach Duane Hopper, returned back to the state tournament while rolling through Jayton, Patton Springs, and Rankin before falling in San Antonio to top ranked Nazareth. The Eula Pirates returned to the Region tournament after defeating Priddy and Huckabay before falling on Friday night to Slidell as the final Big Country team alive.

Finally, in TAAPS, the ACHS Panthers made an incredible run by defeating Plano Corum Deo, Longview Heritage and Ovilla Christian before falling in the 2A title game to Bryan Allen Academy.

Congratulations to all who made deep playoff runs this season, we look forward to seeing more madness on the court in the 2019-2020 season.