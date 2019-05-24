Updated: 2019 Baseball and Softball Playoff Schedules

May 19th, 2019 - Region Semifinal Baseball

CLASS 3A

Breckenridge vs. Wall

Game 1: Friday-1pm-ACU

Game 2: Saturday-3:30pm-ACU

Game 3: follows if needed

CLASS 2A

Hawley vs. New Deal

Game 1: Friday-1pm-HSU

Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Lubbock Cooper

Game 3: follows if needed

Albany vs. Hale Center

Game 1: Albany def. Hale Center, 2-0

Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Hermleigh

Game 3: follows if needed

Region Final Softball

CLASS A

Dodd City def. Gorman, 12-2 to advance to Class A State Tournament

