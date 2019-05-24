Updated: 2019 Baseball and Softball Playoff Schedules
May 19th, 2019 - Region Semifinal Baseball
CLASS 3A
Breckenridge vs. Wall
Game 1: Friday-1pm-ACU
Game 2: Saturday-3:30pm-ACU
Game 3: follows if needed
CLASS 2A
Hawley vs. New Deal
Game 1: Friday-1pm-HSU
Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Lubbock Cooper
Game 3: follows if needed
Albany vs. Hale Center
Game 1: Albany def. Hale Center, 2-0
Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Hermleigh
Game 3: follows if needed
Region Final Softball
CLASS A
Dodd City def. Gorman, 12-2 to advance to Class A State Tournament
