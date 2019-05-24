Sports

Updated: 2019 Baseball and Softball Playoff Schedules

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:08 PM CDT

May 19th, 2019 - Region Semifinal Baseball

CLASS 3A

Breckenridge vs. Wall
Game 1: Friday-1pm-ACU
Game 2: Saturday-3:30pm-ACU
Game 3: follows if needed

CLASS 2A

Hawley vs. New Deal
Game 1: Friday-1pm-HSU
Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Lubbock Cooper
Game 3: follows if needed

Albany vs. Hale Center
Game 1: Albany def. Hale Center, 2-0
Game 2: Saturday-1pm-Hermleigh
Game 3: follows if needed

Region Final Softball

CLASS A

Dodd City def. Gorman, 12-2 to advance to Class A State Tournament 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected