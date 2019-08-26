2019 Bulldogs are ready to be unleashed

The first week of the high school football season is officially here and we are just four days from the start of the new year.

No program in the Big Country is more ready to get 2019 started than the Wylie Bulldogs.

2018 was a season to forget, and they want to make 2019 a season to remember.

The countdown to kickoff is on, and the Bulldogs can’t wait to be unleashed.

Hugh Sandifer said, “We’re fired up, this the greatest time of the year, you get started for football to count. The statewide media attention that it gathers and TV shows for that purpose, it’s exciting, and to know that we get to be apart of it.”

Jackson Smith said, “We’ve been working together since the very last game of last year trying to figure out what we can do differently. We’re excited, we’ve been really waiting for this since 7th grade, our senior year to control everything and hopefully have it turn out the way we want to.”

Wyile starts a tough stretch of four straight games away from Bulldog Stadium on Friday.

They face Georgetown down in the Hill Country on Friday at 7:30 p.m.