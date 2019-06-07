2019 FCA All-Star: Clay Cox

The 20th Greathouse All-Star Classic is coming up tomorrow night, here’s what former Abilene High receiver Clay Cox had to say about being chosen for this year’s game.

“Everyone I’ve ever talked to has said it’s a fun game and it’s just an honor to be able to actually get to play in it and get to tell people about how much fun it is, meet new people, and get to spend a lot of time with them and learn about God,” Clay Cox said.

“In the week, I’m looking forward to meeting new people and growing with Christ. In the game, yes I want to win but I want to have fun. It’s going to be fun, I’m not going to expect too much, just go out and have fun for the last time.”

“It’s going to be interesting because we’re bringing all those different styles of football in together on one team so it’s going to be interesting,” Cox said. “FCA is probably the best way for athletes to be able to grow through Christ because we don’t get a whole lot of time to go to church or do activities with our church because we spend so much time practicing on the field with our teammates.”

“It’s going to put Christ first and the activity second and focus everything on Christ while we get to have fun too.”

The Greathouse FCA All-Star Classic is tomorrow night at 7 at Shotwell Stadium.