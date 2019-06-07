2019 FCA All-Star: Cooper Castro

The final game of the FCA All-Star Festival is tomorrow night’s football game. Jim Ned’s Cooper Castro is a part of that one, and he’s ready to play.

“To have the opportunity to play in the FCA game, with 2000 Big Country athletes around the Big Country, it’s a great honor just to be chosen for this because it makes you feel like you’re doing something right,” Cooper Castro said.

“FCA is a special place because it brings in athletes from all around the Big Country to learn about something bigger than the game of sports will ever be.”

“I’m looking forward to connecting with a bunch of the guys and connecting with some of the guys that I’ve played against,” Castro said. “For the game, I think that it’ll just be a good time. I hope to leave my teamwork and passion at Jim Ned, I feel I’ve definitely left my all at Jim Ned and I hope other players will notice that.”