2019 FCA All-Star Festival: South softball defeats North 5-4

The FCA All-Star Softball game took place in San Angelo this afternoon to kick off the 2019 All-Star Festival.

We start in the third inning. With a runner on for Mason’s Bridgit Herrington, she slaps one out to center. It bounces off the scoreboard, as Miles’ Hailey Smith scores to tie the game up at two a piece.

Bottom of the fifth, tied at 4, a wild pitch by Comanche’s Kenna Hall gets past the catcher. That’ll score Junction’s Macy McAdams from third, and the South take a 5-4 lead.

That’s where the score would stay, South wins the FCA All-Star Softball game five to four.

Congratulations to all of our Big Country athletes that participated in the festival, and good luck in your future endeavors!