2019 Player to Watch: Colton Marshall

The Hawley Bearcats will once again be a significant threat in Class 2A during the 2019 season. For offenses and defenses opposing the Bearcats, they better keep their eyes peeled for two-way star Colton Marshall.

Colton Marshall said, “I’m honored to be able to be recognized by everyone in the Big Country, it helps out a lot because it puts our team on the map and shows what we can do.”

The 6’1 210 athlete rushed for 1,935 yards and 27 touchdowns in the 2019 season and looks to add upon those totals in the upcoming year. Marshall’s success on the offensive side of the ball will have a huge impact on the offense as a transition at the quarterback position will be made again in 2019. The Bearcats will rely heavily on Marshall carrying the load in the backfield.

Marshall said, “My strength is to run downfield, follow my big lineman, they push the way then I break out and get as many yards as I can after that. I learned that every yard counts because you never know when it’s going to come down to that extra yard to win a ball game.”

But Marshall’s impact will also be seen on the other side of the ball as well. In 2019, he recod 75 tackles, including 2 sacks and 4 interceptions. Expect Marshall be in the thick of things for the Hawley defense once again this season.

Marshall said, “Everyone doing a little part, everything counts once you become a team. Once we play as a team, there’s nobody that can stop us. Take it every game one by one, focus on that next opponent and gameplan for them. Just coming out here, doing 7-on-7, the summer workouts, working hard in two-a-days and once you get around to football season it shows you’ve been working hard all year.”

With Marshall’s experience and athleticism, expect Hawley to drive both Offensive and Defensive Coordinators crazy once again in their schemes this season.

Marshall said, “My goal is just to get as far as we can, do the best possibly we can, see how far this team can go.”