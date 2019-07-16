2019 Player to Watch: Drew Hagler

The Anson Tigers went through a bit of a transition year in 2019 with a move up to Class 3A. However, the transition was a rather smooth one to say the least as Chris Hagler’s squad went 5-2 in district play and made a playoff appearance. A key reason to the Tigers success was at Quarterback with Hagler’s son, Drew Hagler, leading the offense.

Drew Hagler said, “It’s pretty emotional but my dad said that he’s going to spend a lot of time enjoing the moment watching me play, I’ve grown closer to him the past four years and it’s going to be a special one this year.”

The Tigers will have a very similar look on the offensive side of the ball with 9 returning starters. The 2018 Tigers put up 387 points, averaging just over 35 points per game thanks to the leadership of Hagler.

Hagler said, “Just everyone buying into the program, those first three games are important. We have Hamlin, Jim Ned, and Stamford and we’re trying to get a win in all three of those, that’s what is important to us. I’m probably most excited for Hamlin just because we did not play very good last year, they didn’t give us much credit, although we didn’t play very well. Hamlin’s a great team and I think it’s going to be a great game for the season opener, we know that they’re a good team and we’re going to be prepared.”

As Hagler continues to grow as a Quarterback, his leadership and skill has rubbed off on the players around him, leading to the winning mentality that helped bring Anson 5 wins last season.

Hagler said, “I think we had a pretty successful year last year even though we lost in the first round of the playoffs, just getting team chemistry and throwing to your receivers helps a lot.”

Now with a year under his belt in Class 3A, Hagler and the Tigers are looking forward to the opportunity of making a much deeper playoff run in 2019.

Hagler said, “My goal this next year is just to win a playoff game. As a starter, I haven’t won a playoff game yet. I didn’t get to play in our last playoff game and a gold ball and a district championship is what we’re going for right now.”