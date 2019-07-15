2019 Player to Watch: Dylan Martin

The Jim Ned Indians will have a very different look heading into the new season after losing key impact players, particularly at Wide Receiver and Running Back. However, a familiar face will once again be taking the snaps under center in Quarterback Dylan Martin.

Dylan Martin said, “I’ve learned definitely that nothing can happen without the guys up front, lineman and timing on passes.”

Martin helped lead the Jim Ned offense in 2018 with 1,837 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air while also rushing for 494 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Martin said, “Just hard work, keeping the guys up, if they follow and look up to us like Cade Kimmel and Reese Hayes, for example, and they see how hard we work and they’ll work just as hard. The hard work will pay off.”

While Martin will have to find several new key targets to work with this season, he is confident that his supporting cast will be more than capable of helping carry the load.

Martin said, “It was a blessing to see the way they practiced and carried themselves and the type of leadership they had for the team and the heart that they’ve had, it was really good and in key situations during games, it helped a lot to have them on the field knowing if I needed to bail out one of them looking for the ball.”

Reese Hayes said, “Dylan Martin is an all-around great guy, a great leader on the team, and he gets it done. We can count on him, whether we are driving down 80 yards, we know he can throw the ball. If we’re on the one-yard line, he’s going to gas it in on us. I always rely on him and we know he can get the job done.”

Martin also will be playing in year two of the offensive scheme of Head Coach Matt Fanning, who came over to Jim Ned prior to the 2018 season. That familiarity and comfort will go a long way in making Martin feel at home on the offensive side of the ball.

Martin said, “I’ve learned to be more comfortable in the pocket and trust the guys up front. What I need to work on is pre-reads and some timing stuff but that will come as the season comes along.”