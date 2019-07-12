2019 Player to Watch: Edgar Nunez

Exactly seven weeks from tonight, we’ll be about an hour away from the first game of the 2019 high school football season. The Ballinger Bearcats return 16 lettermen from last season’s 7-4 team, including a key player in BCH Sports Player to Watch Edgar Nunez.

In the first two years with Chuck Lipsey as the head coach at Ballinger, the Bearcats turned into a playoff team overnight. It helps when you have a team that fully buys into the new coach, but it really helps when you have a dual threat quarterback under center. Ballinger has that in Edgar Nunez.

“We were young last year, and then it was our second year with Coach Lipsey so our first year was basically our learning year but now that we’re so young, and we know what we’re coming into, we’ve got a lot of depth,” Edgar Nunez said. “We brought all of our guys back, we lost some key players but we’ve got guys stepping up now and we’ll be ready for the season. “

In his junior season, Edgar tore up the field not only through the air, but also on the ground. He threw for 1,236 yards with 16 touchdowns, and ran for 1,442 with 13 touchdowns. A slippery quarterback like that is tough to scout, and even tougher to stop, and Edgar really enjoys putting up a fight.

“It helps me because when the pocket collapses I’m able to sprint out and get yards with my legs, and when the pocket’s still good and dandy I’ve got my receivers getting open and making plays,” Nunez said.

In a 2018 season where the Bearcats finished 5-2 in a tough District 4-3A behind Cisco and Merkel, Ballinger has their sights set higher this year, with a District Title and a deeper run in the playoffs at the top of their list.

“I feel like we should be coming in good, we’re pushing for a District Championship this year,” Nunez said. “We’ve got Anson who’s tough, we had Merkel who was tough but they lost Jonah White, so our main focuses right now are to worry about Anson and Cisco mainly in our district but still power over everybody we can.”

And what goals does Edgar have for himself coming into his senior season?

“Just be the best leader I can be for my team and help us get farther through the year and make a deep playoff run,” Nunez said.

Edgar Nunez, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.