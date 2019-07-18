2019 Player to Watch: Jaxon Hansen

The Wylie Bulldogs struggled like they haven’t struggled in over a quarter of a century. They are trying to get things back on track this year and quarterback Jaxon Hansen could help lead the way. Here’s Mary Margaret to tell you why he’s a Player to Watch in 2019.

In 2018, the Wylie Bulldogs faced an adversity no Wylie team had ever had to deal with in 36 years: a winless season. Jaxon Hansen was a sophomore for the Bulldogs, and split time in at quarterback. This season, Jaxon is the guy under center, and he and the Bulldogs are determined to right the ship.

“It brings a lot of confidence to the table I think. Especially having a guy like Harrison who had been in the program for a long time, he was a good guy to learn from, all of the seniors were,” Jaxon Hansen said.

“I think now that this next group has a chance to get going, we’ve been together, played together, we were kind of the 2’s, now we’re the 1’s this year, I think it’ll help tremendously.”

Wylie’s inaugural season in Class 5A was a tough one, to say the least. But with a year of maturity under their belts, and with a quarterback with experience leading the offense, 2019 should be very different.

“I think all of us have just focused on getting bigger, faster, stronger this offseason,” Hansen said.

“Obviously the transition to 5A was a lot different than what we thought it would be so just having our hard work pay off this offseason would be huge.”

“We’re all just looking forward to the first game, just focusing on preparation. I think preparation is huge for everybody on this team.”

In his time on the field last season, Hansen threw for 405 yards with 3 touchdowns. While he has personal goals for himself this year, the main focus is on the team.

“At Wylie, we’re really focused on team goals instead of personal ones, so I think we’re all just looking forward to having a great season and getting better and better every week and just seeing what we can do,” Hansen said. “I think we just want to get back to the playoffs and just trying to get back to what we know we can do.”

Jaxon Hansen, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.