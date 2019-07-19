2019 Player to Watch: Noah Garcia

The Cooper Cougars established themselves in year one of the Aaron Roan era as a run-first offense that ultimately opened up the passing game. A major key to that strength was Running Back Noah Garcia.

Noah Garcia said, “I didn’t expect it, really my line did a great job and they just had me getting through, see the hole and run through it. My work ethic, working hard, trying to be the best on the field every time, every play working hard.”

In 2018, while sharing carries in a loaded backfield, Garcia still managed to put up 1,523 yards rushing on 175 attempts and 11 touchdowns. Garcia averaged 8.7 yards per carry and not to mention, he was only a sophomore.

Garcia said, “I’m in the weight room every day, outside every day, running drills, cone work, everything. Getting my speed faster, work hard every day, just keep working and building as a team. Helping the team, doing what I’ve got to do, being a great leader and helping get there.”

As Garcia transitions into his Junior season, he expects to take on more of a leadership role while taking over as the primary Running Back for the Cougars.

Garcia said, “Working hard got me here and I feel like the work I did coming into the season is going to pay off. I don’t think anything will be different, I think we’re going to go to work, play hard, and I feel like we’re going to go further than we did this year due to confidence, speed, and patience by just building as a team, bonding together, and becoming a great team.”

And he has high expectations at the position as he hopes to break the Cougars single-season rushing touchdown record of 36 touchdowns set in 2017.

Garcia said, “My personal goal is to break a record here, Tyrese Whitfield’s touchdown record, and to go to state. It has built my confidence and I feel like I’ll have a better, successful season this year.”