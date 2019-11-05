2019 seniors set bar high for future AHS classes

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s up and down season as the Eagles head coach came to an end on Friday night when the Eagles lost to Euless Trinity at Shotwell Stadium.

Abilene High finished up with a 3-7 record overall and a 2-4 record in district play.

It wasn’t the kind of year they were looking for, but coach Fullen says his seniors set the bar for future senior classes.

Fullen said, “This is my first senior class as a head coach. I know these guys. I’ve been with them for a long time, and I’m gonna miss them when this is over. That’s the been the biggest thing, and the support, win or lose, every Saturday they come up. They are here. They are ready to come to work. We have good practices, a lot of good energy. There are a lot of men that are going to be somebody. I’m glad I was a part of it.”

The Eagles missed the playoffs for the third season in a row.

It’s their longest streak like that since they missed the playoffs from 1960-1998.