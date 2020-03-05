2020 ACU Spring Football Roster Breakdown

ABILENE – Abilene Christian football is approaching the end of its first full week of spring practices, which began Feb. 28 with 90 participating student-athletes.

The roster is truly Texan with 78 percent listing Lone Star State hometowns. There’s also a good blend of old and new personnel with 50 returning letter winners opening the locker room to 16 newcomers.

Eleven of these first-term Wildcats reside on the defensive side of the ball as the coaching staff utilized their connections to help fill approximately eight starting positions. Within this group of defensive transfers are two d-lineman, two linebackers, two cornerbacks and five safeties.

Offensively, ACU welcomed junior QB Peyton Mansell (6-2 /210), freshman FB Kory Dabbs (6-0 / 240), wide receivers DK Blaylock (6-4) and Dak Neece (6-3) and sophomore o-lineman Truett Knox (6-2, 290).

Among ACU’s pool of returning letter winners (those who played at least three games) are 17 returning starters (two or more starts) with 11 on offense and six on defense.

The area returning the most expertise is the offensive line, led by the senior trio of Jon Crisp, Kade Parmelly and Nico Russolillo. There are currently 16 o-linemen in camp with six more expected to join the squad this summer.

The second biggest group is linebackers (12) followed by safeties (11) and wide receivers (11).

Linebacker and Abilene native Qua’Shawn Washington, who suffered a season-ending injury vs. McNeese, is listed on the spring roster, as are running back Billy McCrary and place kicker Oscar Hernandez. McCrary also knocked out for the year vs. the Cowboys, while Hernandez missed all of 2019 with a leg injury, giving way to Blair Zepeda.

McCrary’s backfield mates include Tyrese White, Tavian ‘T.J.’ Tumbleson, Conrad Perry, Hunter Burcham and Jessie Anderson. Handing off to them will be junior signal caller Sema’J Davis, 2019 redshirts Cutter Sparks and Andrew Stripling, and Mansell.

Kobe Clark, who set a program single-season record with 87 receptions, is the Wildcats’ most experienced receiving target followed by tight end Branden Hohenstein and second-year WR Javorian Miller.

The defensive line has six returning players who appeared in 10 or more games last season but DE Kameron Hill is the only one who earned more than one start.

Similar situations exist at linebacker and within the secondary. There are many returning letter winners at these positions, but few returning starters.

Academic All-America Jack Gibbens is ACU’s lone linebacker with more than four starts in 2019. Washington started the first four games, and in his absence, Jarian Parker earned three starts and Torian ‘Tory’ Hargrove recorded one.

Six returning members of the secondary played in 11 or more games a year ago with then-freshman Ryan Stapp making the most starts with three. Gabe Ortega, who also can punt, made two starts at safety, while Koy Richardson and Byron Robinson Jr. each started once through 12 appearances.

17 Returning Starters (2+ starts)

Offense (11)

Jr. QB Sema’J Davis

Sr. FB Tavian Tumbleson

So. OL D’Wayne Anthony

Sr. OL Jon Crisp

Jr. OL Kage Hendrix

Jr. OL Tanner Parker

Sr. OL Kade Parmelly

Sr. OL Nico Russolillo

Jr. WR Kobe Clark

So. WR Javorian Miller

Sr. TE Brandon Hohenstein

Defense (6)

Sr. DE Kameron Hill

Sr. LB Jack Gibbens

Jr. LB Jairan Parker

Jr. LB Qua’Shawn Washington

Sr. S Gabe Ortega

So. CB Ryan Stapp

50 Returning Letter Winners (3+ games)

Offense (21)

Jr. QB Sema’J Davis

Sr. RB Billy McCrary

Jr. RB Conrad Perry

Jr. RB Tyrese White

So. FB Rece Stafford

Sr. FB Tavian Tumbleson

So. OL D’Wayne Anthony

Sr. OL Jon Crisp

Jr. OL Everett Gunnoe

Jr. OL Kage Hendrix

Jr. OL Tanner Parker

Sr. OL Kade Parmelly

Sr. OL Nico Russolillo

Jr. OL Zachary Terry

Jr. WR Kobe Clark

Jr. WR Brendan Harmon

Jr. WR Lionell McConnell

So. WR Javorian Miller

So. WR Taelyn Williams

Sr. TE Brandon Hohenstein

Jr. TE Remington Lutz

Defense (26)

Sr. DE Garviea Freeny Jr.

Sr. DE Kameron Hill

So. DE Osaretin Obadeyi

Sr. DE Reynel Previlon

Jr. DT Michael Gayden

Sr. DT Lakendrick Jones

So. DT William Morgan

Jr. DT Quent Titre

Sr. LB Jack Gibbens

So. LB Gage Graham

Jr. LB Greg Green

Jr. LB Toriano Hargrove

Jr. LB Joshua James

Sr. LB Hunter Kier

So. LB James Neal

Jr. LB Ben Norman

Jr. LB Qua’Shawn Washington

Jr. CB Daniel Duah

So. CB Anthony Egbo Jr.

So. CB Donovan Johnson

Jr. CB Robert McKnight

Sr. CB Koy Richardson

Jr. S Austin Goffney

So. S Braelon Hill

Sr. S Gabe Ortega

Sr. S Byron Robinson Jr.

Specialists (3)

So. LS Dustin Inness

Sr. LS David Stone

So. PK Blair Zepeda

16 Newcomers

Offense (5)

Jr. QB Peyton Mansell

Fr. FB Kory Dabbs

Fr. WR DK Blaylock

So. WR Dak Neece

So. OL Truett Knox

Defense (11)

Jr. DE Jordan Paup

Jr. DT Jack Schultz

Jr. LB Oliver McDowell

So. LB Chike Nwankwo

So. CB Triston Anderson

Jr. CB Ty Taylor

Fr. S Anthony Cuthbert

Fr. S Elijah Moffett

Fr. S Joshua Oyewole

Fr. S Kam Stokes

Jr. S Shelby Washington

Roster by Position

QB – 4

RB – 5

FB – 4

WR – 11

TE – 3

OL – 16

DE – 6

DT – 7

LB – 12

CB – 8

S – 11

Specialists – 5

Notable Position Switches

Gage Graham S to LB

Braelon Hill CB to S

Rece Stafford LB to FB

New Coaches

Running Backs: Bryce Baccarini

Wide Receivers: Donte Ellington

Defensive Line: Travis Britz and Cody Scribner

Safeties: Zach Williams

Roster by Class

Fr. – 4

R-Fr. – 18

So. – 21

Jr. – 30

Sr. – 17

Roster by State / Country

Texas – 70

California – 3

Arizona – 2

Nebraska – 2

Colorado – 1

Illinois – 1

Kansas – 1

Louisiana – 1

Maryland – 1

Minnesota – 1

Mississippi – 1

Missouri -1

New Jersey – 1

New Mexico – 1

Ohio – 1

Utah – 1

Germany – 1