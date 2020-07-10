2020 Players to Watch: Behren Morton

It’s his third consecutive season he’s been named a BCH Sports Player to Watch and rightfully so. Behren Morton, the BCH Sports 2018 Underclassman of the Year, has one final semester playing for his father James Morton before taking his talents to Lubbock.

2020 Player to Watch Behren Morton said, “It’s kind of weird to say this is the last time playing for my dad. He’s been awesome throughout these four years and I can’t believe it’s the last year but life moves on. He’ll still be coaching so hopefully I’ll be able to come back when I’m in Lubbock and watch him.”

Eastland Head Coach James Morton said, “He’s starting to get into some really good habits and routines. That’s kind of a cool thing for me to watch as a dad and a coach.”

Over the summer, Morton competed in the Elite 11 competition to better prepare for the upcoming season and the eventual transition to Texas Tech.

Behren Morton said, “We got some great coaching from NFL coaches all the way to high school coaches to college coaches. The recognition I got at the Elite 11 was awesome but I’m glad to be home and ready to work for this upcoming season.”

The four-star future Red Raider quarterback has been named the Preseason Offensive MVP of Class 3A Division II. This comes a year after Morton threw for 2,754 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 9 TD’s.

Behren Morton said, “We’re just going out there to make a statement that we’re ready to work this season.”

James Morton said, “He’s picked up some speed, he’s got some better side on him now. He’s going to have to be more durable and have to run the ball for us more too. The other positive about Behren, he’s got a personable side. He is able to build relationships with people and I think that’s obviously going to help him down the road too.”

Behren Morton said, “I have one whole semester to be a Maverick so I’m going to make it to the best of my abilities.”