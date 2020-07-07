2020 Players to Watch: Noah Garcia

Noah Garcia is back and he is ready to finish what he started.

He’s been named to the Dave Campbell’s Football Magazine Preseason All-State team. He’s been named the District 3-5A Division I Preseason Offensive MVP.

2020 Player to Watch Noah Garcia said, “It’s just going to push me harder knowing that I have that big target on my back, it’s just going to help me prepare and focus harder and focus better.”

Cooper Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “It has been nice to have Noah back there’s no doubt about it. Having that staple on our offense, the things he’s able to bring to the table, his patience and vision, to be able see creases and hit it, those are things we want to continue to build on.”

Garcia is coming off an unreal junior season in which he rushed for 2,469 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning himself the BCH Sports Player of the Year honors in 2019. Even with the craziness of 2020, Garcia has created time to prepare to do more damage for the upcoming season.

Garcia said, “I work out on my own, I do agility work, I lift, just making sure I’m keeping my body active and making sure I’m ready.”

After leading Cooper to an 11-2 season in 2019, Garcia expects another successful year in 2020.

Garcia said, “We’ve been looking great. Everyone is coming, showing up, working hard, lifting hard, we’re all ready to play. I’m trusting my offensive line this year because we have a whole new o-line, trusting the coaching staff, preparing well, and just focusing.”

Garcia is just 300 yards shy from breaking the Cougars all-time rushing record.

Garcia said, “Hopefully I do get it on the first game. I’m very excited and can’t wait. Hopefully, this coronavirus stuff goes by and we can play football.”