2020 Players to Watch: Xavier Rodela

2020 Player to Watch Xavier Rodela said, “I believe in the guys this next year just as much as I did last year and we’re going to get out there and play Hawley football, that’s for sure.”

After leading the Hawley Bearcats to a 13-1 record last season with star running back Colton Marshall, senior quarterback Xavier Rodela is ready to take the full reigns of the offense.

Rodela said, “We definitely I think have a target on our back this year, showing a lot from last year. Not having Colton is going to be different, that’s for sure, but we have some younger guys that are going to step up.”

Rodela is a dual-threat quarterback. He was originally a Wylie running back before transferring to join the Bearcats. Last season with Hawley, he threw for 1,208 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 1,175 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Rodela said, “My goals last year, being a first year quarterback, were nothing outrageous, they were reachable goals because I wasn’t sure how I was going to be as a player. My goals last year were to beat Hamlin, I got that done to help the school get past the second round.”

Now that Rodela is comfortable with the quarterback position and has a key leadership role on the team, he has mich larger expectations for 2020.

Rodela said, “My goals this year are to go undefeated again, get to 2,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards, win district, and hopefully get back in the playoffs.”

And after having as great of a year as Hawley had in 2019, Rodela is eyeing another record breaking season with his team for his senior season.

Rodela said, “Don’t sleep on us, that’s for sure. People did that last year and then you saw what happened. Just don’t sleep on us because we’re there, we’re coming, we’re working.”

Xavier Rodela, a BCH Sports Player to Watch.