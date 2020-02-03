2020 UIL realignment for the Big Country

Here are the new districts for Big Country high school football teams.
District 3-6A
AHS Eagles
Odessa
Odessa Permian
Midland
Midland Lee
SA Central
Frenship
District 3-5A Div. I
CHS Cougars
Azle
Crowley
FW Arlington Heights
Granbury
Northwest
Saginaw
White Settlement Brewer
Dist. 3-5A Div. II
Wylie
C. Randall
L. Cooper
Plainview
Wichita Falls
WF Rider
Dist. 5-4A Div. I
Brownwood
Alvarado
M. Heritage
Stephenville
W. La Vega
Waxahachie Life
Dist. 1-4A Div. II
Snyder
Sweetwater
Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Dist. 3-3A Div. I
Breckenridge
Clyde
Early
SA TLCA
Jim Ned
Wall
Dist. 2-3A Div. II
Ballinger
Bangs
Brady
Ingram Moore
Grape Creek
Sonora
Dist. 5-3A Div. II
Comanche
Dublin
Eastland
Jacksboro
Merkel
Millsap
Dist. 3-2A Div. I
Anson
Colorado City
Forsan
Haskell
Hawley
Stamford
Dist. 4-2A Div. I
Cisco
Coleman
De Leon
Goldthwaite
San Saba
Winters
Dist. 5-2A Div. II
Hamlin
Lockney
Ralls
Roscoe
Crosbyton
Dist. 8-2A Div. II
Albany
Hico
Meridian
Ranger
Santo
Cross Plains
Dist. 6-2A Div. II
Munday
Archer City
Olney
Quanah
Seymour
Electra
Dist. 7-A Div. I
Aspermont
Hermleigh
Ira
Roby
Rotan
Dist. 8-A Div. I
Highland
Bronte
Robert Lee
Sterling City
Westbrook
Dist. 13-A Div. I
Baird
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Santa Anna
Dist. 15-A Div. I
Zephyr
Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Dist. 6-A Div. II
Blackwell
Abilene TLC
Loraine
Olfen
Trent
Dist. 8-A Div. II
Rule
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Harrold
Dist. 9-A Div. II
Lueders-Avoca
Moran
Throckmorton
Woodson
Paint Creek
Dist. 11-A Div. II
Strawn
Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gustine
Three Way
Dist. 15-A Div. II
Brookesmith
Rising Star
Panther Creek
Blanket
Sidney
Dist. 16-A Div. II
Mullin
Cherokee
Lohn
Richland Springs
Rochelle