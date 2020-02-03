2020 UIL realignment for the Big Country

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here are the new districts for Big Country high school football teams.

District 3-6A

AHS Eagles 

Odessa

Odessa Permian

Midland

Midland Lee

SA Central

Frenship

District 3-5A Div. I

CHS Cougars

Azle

Crowley

FW Arlington Heights

Granbury

Northwest

Saginaw

White Settlement Brewer

Dist. 3-5A Div. II

Wylie

C. Randall

L. Cooper

Plainview

Wichita Falls

WF Rider

Dist. 5-4A Div. I

Brownwood

Alvarado

M. Heritage

Stephenville

W. La Vega

Waxahachie Life

Dist. 1-4A Div. II

Snyder

Sweetwater

Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Dist. 3-3A Div. I

Breckenridge

Clyde

Early

SA TLCA

Jim Ned

Wall

Dist. 2-3A Div. II

Ballinger

Bangs

Brady

Ingram Moore

Grape Creek

Sonora

Dist. 5-3A Div. II

Comanche

Dublin

Eastland

Jacksboro

Merkel

Millsap

Dist. 3-2A Div. I

Anson

Colorado City

Forsan

Haskell

Hawley

Stamford

Dist. 4-2A Div. I

Cisco

Coleman

De Leon

Goldthwaite

San Saba

Winters

Dist. 5-2A Div. II

Hamlin

Lockney

Ralls

Roscoe

Crosbyton

Dist. 8-2A Div. II

Albany

Hico

Meridian

Ranger

Santo

Cross Plains

Dist. 6-2A Div. II

Munday

Archer City

Olney

Quanah

Seymour

Electra

Dist. 7-A Div. I

Aspermont

Hermleigh

Ira

Roby

Rotan

Dist. 8-A Div. I

Highland

Bronte

Robert Lee

Sterling City

Westbrook

Dist. 13-A Div. I

Baird

Gorman

Lingleville
May

Santa Anna

Dist. 15-A Div. I

Zephyr

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

Dist. 6-A Div. II

Blackwell 

Abilene TLC

Loraine

Olfen

Trent

Dist. 8-A Div. II

Rule

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Harrold

Dist. 9-A Div. II

Lueders-Avoca

Moran

Throckmorton

Woodson

Paint Creek

Dist. 11-A Div. II

Strawn

Bluff Dale

Gordon

Gustine

Three Way

Dist. 15-A Div. II

Brookesmith

Rising Star

Panther Creek

Blanket

Sidney

Dist. 16-A Div. II

Mullin

Cherokee

Lohn

Richland Springs

Rochelle


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Santa Anna Football

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports