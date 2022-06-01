The best twelve months in Stamford girls’ athletics history came to an end in Austin on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to Lovelady in the state semifinals.

That’s the first loss in a softball game in the playoffs for the first time in over two years.

The players and the coaches say it was a disappointing way for the season to come to an end, but the legacy of the Class of 2022 IN Stamford is one that will be remembered for a long time to come.

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “The four years that we’ve been in our school we’ve accomplished so much, and I’m extremely proud of us. Not a lot of people can do that, and I just glad that we were able to inspire the younger kids.”

Cynthia Herrera said, “They’ve done things that this softball program, this athletic program, has never done. They should be extremely proud. This loss right here doesn’t define what they’ve done in the last two years. I’ve told them, ‘Do you know how hard it is to get to state, and win it? Do you know how even harder it is to get back?’ This group right here will go down in history.”

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with a 26-5 record and a third place medal in Class 2A.

Stamford was 58-10 overall in the last two seasons on softball with a state championship in 2021.