2021 Cooper schedule features seven games in Abilene

The Cooper Cougars are riding a streak of fourteen straight years in the playoffs, and they are coming off their first outright district title since 2009.

The Cougars have to find a way to replace a pair of record breakers at quarterback and running back, but the 2021 schedule is helpful early on in the year.

Cooper plays the first three games in Abilene.

Back to back games at Shotwell Stadium feature Keller and Abilene High.

They then travel to Wylie to play the Bulldogs at Sandifer Stadium for the first time in school history.

Their first game out of Abilene is the district opener against Justin Northwest, followed by two more home games against Granbury and Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

Cooper then goes to Fort Worth Brewer, at home against Saginaw, on the road in Azle, and finally at home against Crowley.

2021 Cooper High School Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 27 – vs. Keller, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3 – vs. Abilene High (CHS home), 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10 – at Abilene Wylie, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17 – at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Sept. 24 – vs. Granbury, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 7 – vs. FW Arlington Heights, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 15 – at FW Brewer, 7 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 21 – vs. Saginaw, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 29 – at Azle, 7 p.m.*

Friday, Nov. 5 – vs. Crowley, 7 p.m.*

District 4-5A game*