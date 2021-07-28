2021 Players to Watch: Abel Ramirez, Abilene High

Abilene High quarterback Abel Ramirez struggled early on in a strange football season in 2020. The players and coaches were working around a pandemic, and head coach Mike Fullen was going through cancer treatments.

Ramirez said, “It took a little bit. I was kind of nervous for the first three games. So, in the preseason, I was nervous, a lot.”

Then it started turning around. Ramirez starting to get comfortable as the quarterback, and he helped lead the Eagles to wins in six of their final eight games.

He added, “Most likely be the Permian game. We overcame a whole bunch of stuff. Coach Fullen coming back with the cancer, and all of that and getting the win. That’s the game that stands out the best, to me. I figured out that I needed to step up and be more vocal and stuff for my teammates and stop being scared. Everybody is going to treated the same. It’s just getting my voice out there.

Ramirez was nervous when the season started, but head coach Mike Fullen knew he had a winner taking snaps from the start.

Mike Fullen said, “We knew going into his junior year that he had the capability to be really special, and he just got better every week. Especially everything that went on last year with the pandemic and other things that went on, he stayed the course. He stayed the process, and he got better each and every week.”

Being a quarterback in the state of Texas is pretty cool, but doing it for a storied program like Abilene High is even better.

“It’s awesome. All the old people telling me, ‘I used to play there,’ Ramirez said.” “It’s pretty cool to learn how they played, and now it’s my turn.”

Ramirez finished the 2020 season with over 22-hundred yards passing and twenty touchdown passes. Now that he’s got eleven games under his belt, he’s ready to get the new season started.

Ramirez said, “Yeah, very excited. All the kids that were second string and stuff are some of the starters, so I am glad to see them move up on the chart and throw them the ball and hopefully throw some touchdown passes to them.”

Abel Ramirez is a BCH Sports Player to Watch in 2021.